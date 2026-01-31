GCW Crushed Up Results – January 31, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Crushed Up event at Harrah’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Terry Yaki def. Ryan O’Neill, Jack Cartwheel, 1 Called Manders, KJ Orso and Man Like DeReiss in a Scramble Match.

– Tasha Steelz def. Janai Kai in a Singles Match.

– Don Freeze def. Ruckus in a Singles Match.

– Joey Janela def. Ric Blade (c) to become the new PWU Trent Acid Legacy Champion.

– Gringo Loco, Vengador and Samuray Del Sol def. Rey Horus and The Spectral Envoy (Frightmare and Hallowicked) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Krule def. Beastman in a Singles Match.

– Charles Mason def. EFFY in a Singles Match.

– SLADE and BearDozer (Bear Bronson and Matt Tremont) def. VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar and Christian Napier) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.