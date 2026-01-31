WWE NXT Live Event Results From Birmingham, Alabama 1/31/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Lexis King in a Singles Match.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. Tony D’Angelo via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) def. Thea Hail and Sirena Linton in a Tag Team Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Elio LeFleur in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE NXT Men’s North American Championship despite interference from Santos Escobar.

– Tavion Heights def. Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. Tatum Paxley and ZaRuca’s ZARIA in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars, Cutler James and Dion Lennox) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.