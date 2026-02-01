AEW Stars React To Powerhouse Hobbs’ WWE Debut As Royce Keys

The landscape of professional wrestling shifted in a major way at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The former Powerhouse Hobbs made his official WWE debut under the new ring name Royce Keys, entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 14. The appearance immediately confirmed months of speculation regarding WWE’s pursuit of the powerhouse.

Keys made an instant impression upon entering the bout, squaring off with former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. In a standout moment, Keys eliminated Priest to a strong reaction from the crowd inside the King Abdullah Financial District venue. His run came to an end later in the match, as he was eliminated following a combined attack from Bronson Reed and members of The Vision faction.

The debut sparked an immediate wave of reaction across the wrestling world, particularly from All Elite Wrestling talent who had shared the locker room with Hobbs. Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Brodie Lee, celebrated the moment on social media.

“THAT MY BEST FRIEND LETS GOOOOOOO,” Huber wrote.

Additional reactions came from Darius Martin, Wardlow, and Kevin Knight. Knight’s response stood out, as he was the man who pinned Hobbs in his final AEW match on January 14, 2026, capturing the AEW World Trios Championship in the process.

Hobbs was a cornerstone of AEW’s roster from 2020 through early 2026, establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most physically dominant stars. During his tenure, he captured the TNT Championship in 2023 and later held the AEW World Trios Championship, building a strong résumé before entering free agency.

After negotiations with AEW concluded, Hobbs officially joined WWE, rebranding as Royce Keys—a move that signals a fresh chapter for the 35-year-old powerhouse. His Royal Rumble debut suggests that WWE views Keys as an immediate-impact talent as he begins the next phase of his career on the global stage.

