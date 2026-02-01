John Cena Pays Tribute To AJ Styles Following Royal Rumble Loss

John Cena paid tribute to AJ Styles following what is believed to be Styles’ final match at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Shortly after Styles was defeated by GUNTHER, Cena took to social media to publicly thank “The Phenomenal One” for his impact on the wrestling industry.

“Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you,” Cena wrote.

Styles was defeated by GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble after passing out in a sleeper hold, officially triggering the retirement stipulation attached to the match. The finish drew immediate comparisons to Cena’s own recent loss to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, where Cena submitted to the same hold — a conclusion that proved controversial due to Cena’s long-standing “Never Give Up” mantra.

Cena and Styles share a deep history inside the ring. Following Styles’ WWE debut in 2016, the two clashed multiple times between 2016 and 2018, producing several critically acclaimed matches. Their rivalry was revisited one final time last October, when Cena defeated Styles in a bout that featured numerous callbacks and tributes to iconic opponents from both men’s careers.

With Styles’ in-ring career now seemingly at its end, Cena’s message served as a fitting acknowledgment from one of his greatest rivals — and one of the few peers who truly shared that era at the highest level.