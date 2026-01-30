WWE NXT Live Event Results From Nashville, Tennessee 1/30/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Tavion Heights and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey in a Tag Team Match.

– Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) def. Thea Hail and Sirena Linton in a Tag Team Match.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. Tony D’Angelo via DQ in a Singles Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. Elio LeFleur to retain his WWE NXT Men’s North American Championship.

– Santos Escobar def. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. Tatum Paxley and ZaRuca’s ZARIA in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars, Cutler James and Dion Lennox) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.