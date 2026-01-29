Mercedes Martinez Inducted Into Women’s Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Pro wrestling veteran Mercedes Martinez recently announced her induction into the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame via her Twitter (X) account.

Martinez wrote, “WOMEN’S WRESTLING HALL OF FAME.

Grateful beyond words.

Thank you @wwhof2022, @realLeilaniKai for your support always, & Penelope Paradise for inducting me.

This isn’t just for me.

It’s for the past, the present, and the future.

#WomensWrestling #WWHOF”

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame was established in 2022 with the aim of preserving the history of both amateur and professional women’s wrestling. Martinez was inducted into the Hall as part of the 2026 class during the Wrestling 4 Vets’ Rumble At The Dog Pound charity event held last Saturday in Brooksville, Florida.

Joining Martinez in the 2026 class are notable wrestlers including Jasmin St. Clair, Linda Dallas (LPWA), Amy Lee, Missy Sampson (Monster Factory), Deb Malenko, and Mickie Knuckles (CZW). The organization is also considering several international nominees such as Jaguar Yokota, Vivian Vachon, and Devil Masami. Additionally, Olympic gold medalist Natalia Vorobieva from Russia and Pang Qianyu from China have received nominations.

At the beginning of the month, Martinez announced that 2026 would be her final year as an in-ring talent. She is a former ROH Women’s World Champion and a member of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2024.