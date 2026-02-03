Dean Malenko’s Daughter Marie Malenko Makes In-Ring Debut

Marie Malenko, the daughter of pro wrestling legend Dean Malenko, made her professional wrestling debut at NOAH’s MONDAY MAGIC show.

She participated in a three-way tag team match, teaming up with Sofia Sivan to face Great Sakuya and Alivia Rose, as well as ZONES and Dream Girl Ellie.

Sakuya and Rose emerged victorious in the match, which lasted just under nine and a half minutes. There are currently no updates on whether Marie Malenko will make further appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH; we will share information as it becomes available.

Dean Malenko, Marie’s father, is widely recognized for his tenure in WCW and WWE, particularly as a member of the Radicalz.

Dean is a former four-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion, a former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time WWF Light Heavyweight Champion.

He retired from in-ring competition in 2001 and is now part of AEW’s production team.