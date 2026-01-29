Zilla Fatu Teases NXT Appearance To Get Revenge On Ricky Saints

Top indie star Zilla Fatu recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including his desire to target NXT star Ricky Saints, whom he named as number one on his hit list.

Fatu mentioned that although he was initially unaware of Saints, he has since done his research and might even make an appearance on WWE’s NXT to seek revenge on the former NXT Champion.

This revelation follows Fatu’s recent match against Danny Limelight, Ryan Davidson, and Will Allday in a four-way contest for the ROW Championship at an event titled “Subzero” in December 2025.

In the decisive moments of the match, a masked man attacked Zilla with a Spear, allowing Danny Limelight to retain the title. The masked man later revealed himself to be Ricky Saints.

Fatu said, “On my last Reality of Wrestling show, I had business to do with Danny Limelight, and I was so close to getting my world championship back. So close! And then, guess what? I go for my Spike, I’m about to bring us home, I’m about to bring my belt to mama Zilla, and the next thing you know, blackout. I just got the air f***ing speared out of me. And yes, it was Ricky Skanks. I didn’t know who he was, but I started doing my research from that day all the way to now, and guess what? Ricky Skanks—he’s number one on the hit list. I’m gonna get my get back. I’m not just at home, just sleeping and not doing anything. I’ve been putting in hours and hours trying to get my body right, my mental right, and it’s all going to be for Ricky Skanks. Next time, I won’t make the same mistakes as I made last year. Because last year, in 2025, I was so in love; I was so in love with everybody and guess where that got me to? Nowhere. So this year, 2026, I’m not trusting nobody, and I’m not showing no more love to anybody. You guys will catch me on NXT getting my get back on Ricky Skanks, but first, you never know. I might catch him at a Walmart; I might catch him at Waffle House; I might catch him at Whataburger. You never know, because if I catch him before then, he’s not going to make it to NXT.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

