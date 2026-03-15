WWE Files New Danhausen-Related Trademark Applications

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for the terms “Girlhausen,” “Ghoulhausen,” “Kidhausen,” and “Kid-Hausen” on Friday, March 13, according to a report by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Danhausen made his WWE debut at the 2026 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE) and has since appeared on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, leaving a significant impact on both shows.

He has voiced his demands and even placed curses on several stars, including Dominik Mysterio, The “Original” El Grande Americano, and The Miz. However, he has not yet signed a contract with a specific brand.

In his latest appearance on SmackDown, Danhausen suggested that The Miz wear his new best-selling T-shirt and proposed that he should have his own TV show to replace MizTV. The Miz rejected this idea, leading Danhausen to curse him. Later that night, The Miz was knocked out by Jelly Roll, which some fans believe was a result of Danhausen’s curse.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”