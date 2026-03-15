Rey Mysterio Provides Injury Update After Fracturing Both Ribs

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio raised concerns among fans during his match against Austin Theory on the January 26 episode of Monday Night RAW. He was seen clutching his arms, prompting the referee to signal for medical assistance by throwing up the dreaded ‘X’ sign.

Mysterio did not participate in the post-match segment featuring The Vision, Penta, and Dragon Lee. It was later reported that he had sustained a minor rib injury.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Mysterio discussed various topics, including the specifics of his injury. He revealed that he fractured both of his ribs during the match and is currently on the road to recovery.

Mysterio said, “Much better than when it actually happened. That injury occurred on January 27 [26], which was the Monday leading into the Rumble, fractured ribs both left and right, so those take a little bit of time to heal, but on the way up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)