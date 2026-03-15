Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In a singles match, Nattie will face Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy. Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will take on Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day in a non-title match.

Also announced for the show is a title defense by WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee against Bayley. Furthermore, “The Original” El Grande Americano will compete against “The Original” El Grande Americano in a singles match (please check for any naming consistency).

Fans can look forward to appearances from “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, and “The Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns.

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