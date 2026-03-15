Penta Explains How He Created His Unique Wrestling Look

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta spoke with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast about several topics, including how he developed his look.

Penta said, “When I switched the name [from] the Dark Dragon to Pentagon Junior. So, you know, in Mexico years ago, [there] existed the other Pentagons. So in my mind, [it] was, okay, I need to do something different, and everything, you know…every match style, and the gear, and the mask, and everything. And that’s why I start testing, like, okay, maybe white contacts, okay? Maybe makeup here on the eyes. You know, every single day I try [to] improve improve my character, and now look: everyone know[s] who is Penta.”

On the difficulty of standing out and how that factored in:

“In my mind, always was, okay we have like 3 million luchadors in Mexico, right? I can be different [from] 2 million luchadors? Okay. Start [with] the white contacts, the Penta walk, the tan, and and all these stuffs — it’s like organic reaction for me. So I think that’s why I start these different things. And when I start [to] do different things the, everything in my life starts to change you know? Right, because now I am different from three millions luchadors around the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)