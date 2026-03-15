Bayley Says She Misses Damage CTRL Theme, Reflects On ‘Hating’ NXT Theme

Bayley recently spoke with IGN to promote WWE 2K26.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On not liking her past NXT theme but Triple H liked it: “It kind of depends where you’re at in your career. Like my first one in NXT when I became the Hugger, they sent me, ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking for music.’ I hated it. Then the next text was, ‘Hunter loves it.’ I said, ‘Alright, sounds good!’ Like that’s my song. Then [I] grew to love it, you know? Like people just got really excited when it came on.”

On how her current WWE theme song was supposed to be temporary: “When I turned heel, it was the song that I ended up keeping (Deliverance by def rebel). They were like, ‘Hey, this is just for tonight. We don’t have to keep it.’ But then I really liked it. I like the little guitar solo in it. So we kept that.”

On her current WWE theme only being intended for WrestleMania 40: “The one I have now (Role Model by def rebel) was also one of those things where it was like, ‘Hey, this is just for ‘Mania, when I wrestled IYO, but we can get back to it. We just never got back to it. It’s not my favorite but that’s also my fault too. I need to be more on it, I guess.”

On how she misses the Damage CTRL theme: “When Damage Control came about, we kind of collaborated on that. So it was a little bit of back and forth. I feel like me, the music team, and Hunter all have different visions. We hear different things. That took me a little bit to get used to, but I actually miss that song (We Got the Rage by def rebel), the rapping one.”