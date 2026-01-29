Kim Wood, Mentor To The Late Brian Pillman, Passes Away

According to Bengals.com, Kim Wood, a sports legend, passed away at age 80 following a brief illness.

Wood is best known for his long tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served as the team’s strength coach under Bengals founder Paul Brown. He began working in this role in 1975 and continued until 2002, when he retired.

Throughout his career, Wood mentored several Bengals stars and also worked with the late Brian Pillman, who transitioned from playing with the Bengals to professional wrestling. Additionally, Wood provided training tips to WWE star Ken Shamrock during Shamrock’s days in the UFC.

Wood was featured in an episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” that focused on Pillman, where he spoke about Pillman’s toughness and shared strong opinions regarding WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Wood expressed his feelings about McMahon bluntly, saying, “What do you do with a whore? F**k ’em. That’s what I thought of Vince; that’s all I think of Vince.”

