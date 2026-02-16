Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Set For One Week After WrestleMania 42

Your pay-per-view dollars are going to be fought for in the month of April.

Just one week after WWE’s biggest two-night event of the year, WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas, NV., a boxing exhibition will take place on April 25 in ‘The Congo’ with Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Mike Coppinger of THE RING broke the news regarding the rumored date for the Tyson vs. Mayweather boxing exhibition on Monday.

“The Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition is tentatively set to take place on April 25th in the Congo, sources have told Mike Coppinger,” the announcement read via the official Inside The Ring X account.

CSI SPORTS issued the following press release back in September of 2025 regarding the Tyson-Mayweather bout:

MIKE TYSON AND FLOYD MAYWEATHER

SET TO MEET IN ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME MATCHUP OF LIVING LEGENDS

CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS® To Deliver Global Spectacle in Spring 2026

NEW YORK (Sept. 4, 2025) – Two of the most prominent and popular boxers of all time are preparing to square off in what will be one of the most significant and compelling boxing events in history, coming in Spring 2026. Mike Tyson, the beloved heavyweight world champion, iconic entertainer and entrepreneur, and Floyd Money Mayweather, a man associated with modern boxing dominance and a remarkable undefeated record of 50-0, have signed with CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS® to deliver the mega-event globally on a date and from a location to be determined.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather,” said Tyson. “I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but, Floyd said yes.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” said Mayweather. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

CSI SPORTS™ and FIGHT SPORTS® co-founders, brothers Richard and Craig Miele, will produce a multi-platform, global broadcast befitting the legendary fighters and this historic event. CSI SPORTS™, which earlier today announced that renowned sports television executives John Skipper (ESPN, DAZN, Meadowlark Media), Mark Taffet (HBO PPV), Brian Robinson (American Idol Productions) and Chris DeBlasio (Showtime Networks) joined its leadership team, will soon announce a multi-event global media streaming and broadcast partnership that will launch with this event.

“Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are two of the most compelling names and personalities with lasting legacies in all of sports. They are 21st century icons,” said Richard and Craig Miele. “Tyson vs. Mayweather will break every broadcast, streaming and economic record set by Mike Tyson in 2024. We are planning a robust promotional campaign complete with weekly premium storytelling and worldwide marketing reach. The event itself will be in a world-class venue and be presented to a global audience with new in-ring technology elements that will reshape how boxing is presented, and scoring is achieved for years to come.”

Tyson, who retired from professional boxing with 50 wins, 44 by knockout, is one of the world’s most recognized figures and, perhaps, one of the most beloved in all of sports. Known for his explosive power and intimidating presence in his prime, Tyson’s second career has been marked by his ability to compel and entertain audiences through a variety of mediums. He was the youngest heavyweight world champion in history, hailing from Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York. Today, he is driven to cap his legacy in the ring and move ahead as the sport’s premier ambassador.

Mayweather, known for his impeccable defensive skills, speed and strategic ring generalship, has expertly managed a remarkable career. He is the highest grossing professional boxer—and one of the highest grossing athletes—in history. His career timeline is marked with numerous high-profile fights and extremely lucrative paydays, including the three richest boxing events in history (vs. Manny Pacquiao, vs. Conor McGregor and vs. Canelo Alvarez, respectively). He is a boxing legend and has remained a prominent figure in the sport even after his official retirement with his unmatched and unprecedented record of 50 wins, no losses.