MJF Says He’s ‘Hands Down’ The Most Polarizing Wrestler Today

MJF is never short on confidence, and this week he made it clear that he believes no one in the business generates stronger reactions than he does.

Speaking to Ross Tucker during Super Bowl week, the reigning AEW World Champion declared himself the most polarizing wrestler in the industry today.

“I think I am hands down the most polarizing professional wrestler in the industry today. Some people love to pay me. Some people hate to hate me. But at the end of the day, people can’t take their eyes off of me, and that’s why I make my company a lot of money,” MJF said.

The comment aligns with the persona he has cultivated throughout his run in All Elite Wrestling — a performer who blurs the line between admiration and resentment. Whether he is being cheered for his sharp promos or booed for his arrogance, MJF thrives on emotional investment, and he argues that reaction is what truly drives revenue.

During the same interview, MJF also reflected on a pivotal moment early in his career. At just 22 years old, after leaving MLW, he revealed that he had contract offers from both WWE and AEW on the table. Ultimately, he chose AEW because he believed in its founding vision as the place “where the best are meant to wrestle.”

That decision has paid off. MJF is now in his second reign as AEW World Champion and remains central to the promotion’s marquee storylines. He is currently set to defend the title against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution next month. Page earned the opportunity after defeating Andrade El Idolo in a number one contender’s match at AEW Grand Slam Australia in Sydney.

Love him or loathe him, MJF continues to position himself at the center of AEW’s biggest moments — exactly where he believes he belongs.