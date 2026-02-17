WWE Producer Denies Being Anti-AEW Amid Online Debate

Shane Helms has made it clear that supporting WWE does not mean he is anti-AEW.

The discussion began after Helms, who currently works as a WWE producer, retweeted a clip from WWE 205 Live and joked that he “wouldn’t dare” attempt the spot shown in the video. A fan responded by suggesting that the move would be “no-sold” in AEW and repeated in a more dangerous fashion. That comment prompted Helms to push back against the growing narrative that he is somehow opposed to the rival promotion.

Taking to social media, Helms addressed the online “tribalism” that often fuels debates between fans of WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

“Y’all Mafaka’s need to understand that Shane Helms is not anti-AEW! I got friends and peeps there, I would never root against their success. Do I support my team more, or course! But the IWC’s tribalism is annoying and dorkyAF to me. Leave me out of that bullsh*t.”

Helms has long maintained relationships across both locker rooms. While he is currently employed behind the scenes by WWE, he has previously appeared in AEW. Notably, he showed up during a November 2020 episode of Dynamite to support Matt Hardy in the “Elite Deletion” match against Sammy Guevara.

Helms’ comments arrive amid heightened online discourse surrounding competition between the two companies. However, his stance is straightforward: professional loyalty to WWE does not equate to hostility toward AEW.

Meanwhile, Hardy has also been vocal about cross-promotional dynamics, recently noting that he and Jeff Hardy remain in ongoing discussions with WWE about potential 2026 projects while continuing to help build TNA.

For Helms, though, the message is simple — support your team, but leave the tribal warfare at the door.