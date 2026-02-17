Thunder Rosa Set For In-Ring Return In April

Thunder Rosa is officially set to return to in-ring action this April after being sidelined since July 2025 due to an undisclosed injury.

⚡️ It's official: after a hiatus from professional wrestling, the Riot Cabaret Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 returns in April! 👑 She faces the Legacy Women's World Champion @alexxisfalcon! 🎟 Don't miss this huge unification match at our next show:… pic.twitter.com/IUrZxifwQ5 — Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling (@RiotCabaret) February 4, 2026

The former champion will compete at a Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling event on April 28, where she is scheduled to defend her Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship against Riot Legacy Champion Alexxis Falcon in a title unification match.

Taking to social media, Rosa made it clear that she considers herself very much active despite the lengthy absence.

“I want to remind everyone that I am an active wrestler. My time away has been long, but I am ready to return and prove why I am the champion. See you in April.”

Before stepping away from competition, Rosa wrestled three straight days in a demanding stretch that included appearances on AEW Collision, ROH Supercard of Honor, and AEW All In Texas. The heavy schedule preceded the injury that ultimately forced her out of action.

In January 2026, reports indicated that Rosa had resumed training, targeting the ability to return in full-length 30-minute matches rather than easing back gradually. She has since shared updates on her rehabilitation, including physical therapy sessions and ring training clips.

Her April 28 bout will mark her first officially announced match since last summer, and the unification clash with Falcon is expected to be a featured attraction on the card.