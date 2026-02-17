Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA Fight To Air Live On Netflix

Two trailblazers are officially stepping back into the spotlight.

According to a report from ESPN, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will square off on May 16 in what’s being billed as a historic super fight. The event is set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The bout will headline the first professional MMA card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, the fight promotion company founded by Jake Paul. The event will stream live on Netflix.

The contest is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds at 145 pounds.

Rousey shared the following statement about the long-awaited matchup:

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history! We’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”

Carano also addressed the fight and what it means to her:

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us. She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

Rousey (12-2) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016. Carano (7-1) last fought in 2009, when she was stopped by Cris Cyborg.

After years of speculation and what-ifs, two of the most influential figures in women’s MMA are finally set to collide inside the cage.