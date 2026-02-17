Kevin Nash Says Je’Von Evans Is Missing One Key Element

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on an episode of his Kliq This podcast, including Je’Von Evans and what he believes Evans is missing.

Nash said, “He’s an incredible athlete. He’s a little bit too f***ing Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little bit more urban. I understand it’s Netflix. I understand there’s a big f**king world out there besides the one that f***ing 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants, but I just want him to have a little bit of an edge.”

On what he likes about Evans:

“He knows how to throw, he can strike. Like, he throws a good punch. F***ing take your time and throw a good punch. Maybe put two or three together. Something where f***ing — you tell me if this s**t was real, all this athleticism I have? I can use. Not, ‘if this s**t was real motherf***er, I would cartwheel off your motherf***ing body like you would never see.’ And he sells good.”

