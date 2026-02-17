WWE 2K26 Reveals Major MyGM Mode Overhaul

According to the latest ringside report from 2K Games, WWE 2K26 is set to enhance its MyGM mode with several new features, including updated strategy systems, premium live events (PLEs), additional general managers, and improved artificial intelligence.

This update positions MyGM as one of the most significant management simulations in the franchise, ahead of the game’s release on March 13th.

One of the major structural changes involves flexible starting budgets. Players can now begin with funds ranging from $3 million to $7 million, depending on the roster size and difficulty level chosen.

The report also indicates that brands can now accommodate 20 to 35 superstars, enabling more booking decisions and long-term planning. This expanded roster capacity enables more complex match cards for both weekly shows and major events.

Match variety has increased as well, with MyGM now supporting multi-person formats, such as six-way and eight-person matches, as well as handicap bouts and stipulation-heavy encounters. Players can book Ladder Matches, Battle Royals, Inferno Matches, and even 3 Stages of Hell contests on a weekly basis.

Furthermore, the premium live event calendar combines well-known WWE shows with new concepts.

Returning events include WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, Backlash, and Money in the Bank. Newly added or refreshed events feature Clash at Paris, Crown Jewel, Battleground, Evolution, Great American Bash, Halloween Havoc, Night of Champions, No Mercy, Worlds Collide, and Survivor Series: WarGames.

The report also revealed that the GM roster now includes 20 selectable characters. New additions comprise Bobby Heenan, Stacy Keibler, and the Anonymous RAW General Manager. They join returning options like Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Mr. Fuji, Eric Bischoff, Mick Foley, William Regal, Teddy Long, Sensational Sherri, Miss Elizabeth, and custom general managers.

For experienced players, an “Immortal” difficulty level will be introduced to provide an even bigger challenge. With an emphasis on the Monday Night Wars and Attitude Era stars, WWE 2K26 aims to deliver its most detailed MyGM experience to date.