Finn Bálor Teases ‘Catch Your Breath’ Entrance Theme Is Back For Good

For some time, Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day was using the “I Am Danger” theme for his entrances as part of the stable. However, he returned to his old “Catch Your Breath” entrance theme for his title match against CM Punk on RAW on January 19.

It now seems that Bálor is indicating that his classic entrance theme is back for good, as he shared a meme on Twitter (X) expressing this.

In the post, Bálor wrote, “When Catch Your Breath Hit On RAW And You Realized It Was Back For Good,” signaling his enthusiasm for the return of the theme.

The biggest challenge of Bálor’s career still lies ahead, as he is set to challenge Punk once again for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 will take place on Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.