Update On Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA Fight On Netflix This May

Netflix issued the following:

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Superfight Headlines Netflix’s First MMA Event

Rousey and Carano — two pioneers of women’s MMA — will meet May 16 for a fight years in the making.

Ronda Rousey is back, and she’s ready to shake up the world of combat sports.

Today, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix announced the mixed martial arts event that will be headlined by the return of former UFC Champion and Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey (12-2, 9 submissions, 3 KOs), who’ll compete in her first fight in nearly a decade against fellow women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano (7-1, 1 submission, 3 KOs).

The historic fight night will take place on May 16, marking Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast and MVP’s inaugural MMA event. The bout will be contested inside a hexagon cage and will stream live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers.

“After the record-breaking success in boxing, we wanted our first MMA event to be truly legendary,” Gabe Spitzer, Netflix VP of Sports, says. “These are more than just athletes — they are generational stars, and having them headline our MMA debut at the Intuit Dome is a defining moment for us.”

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the competitors, what to expect, and a word directly from the fighters ahead of this can’t-miss night.

HOW TO WATCH ROUSEY vs. CARANO ON NETFLIX

Date: May 16

Where: Intuit Dome in Los Angeles

Where to stream the fight: Streaming live globally on Netflix, included in all plans

WHAT WEIGHT CLASS WILL ROUSEY AND CARANO FIGHT IN?

Rousey vs. Carano will be contested as a featherweight bout at 145 pounds.

HAVE ROUSEY AND CARANO EVER FOUGHT BEFORE?

Rousey and Carano will be fighting for the first time, and the matchup is many years in the making.

Rousey shattered the glass ceiling for women’s MMA during a record-setting run from 2011to 2016. An Olympic medalist in judo, Rousey racked up several submission and TKO/KO victories, many of which came within one minute of start time. After a dominant reign as UFC Bantamweight Champion, Rousey catapulted the WWE women’s division toward its first WrestleMania main event in history. She’s also a New York Times bestselling author, and her star power is on display in both the Fast and the Furious and The Expendables franchises.

“Been waiting so long to announce this,” Rousey tells Netflix. “Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history, and we’re partnering with the fighter-first promoter, MVP, as well as the baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future.”

It’s no coincidence that Rousey’s return will be against another legend of the sport. Carano says, “Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it’s been her dream to make this fight happen between us.”

Carano is one of the first combat sports stars to cross over into the entertainment industry after her remarkable MMA tear from 2006 to 2009 — a time before women were invited to compete in the UFC. Often recognized as the “Face of Women’s MMA,” Carano’s marketability and mainstream appeal outside of fighting led to an acting career. She earned major roles in Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and The Mandalorian. She also headlined the first major MMA main event to feature two women in 2009, a landmark moment for the sport.

Through the years, a contest between Rousey and Carano was discussed but never officially materialized until now. Though Rousey and Carano are preparing to come to blows, they share a mutual appreciation and admiration. “She thanked me for opening up doors for her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen,” Carano recalls. “This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and I as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

HOW MANY ROUNDS IS ROUSEY vs. CARANO, AND WHAT SIZE GLOVES WILL THEY WEAR?

The bout will be professionally sanctioned under the Unified Rules of MMA and contested over five 5-minute rounds using 4-ounce gloves.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR A MIXED MARTIAL ARTS FIGHT?

MMA allows fighters to use techniques from a variety of martial arts disciplines, including but not limited to boxing, jiujitsu, wrestling, karate, and judo. Unlike a boxing match, which is limited to punching, MMA also allows grappling and kicking, and fights can stay standing or go to the ground. Click here for more about the Unified Rules of MMA.

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS TO ROUSEY vs. CARANO?

Tickets for Rousey vs. Carano go on sale Thursday, March 5 at Ticketmaster. Fans can also tune in as Rousey and Carano meet face-to-face at the Rousey vs. Carano Kickoff Press Conference on Thursday, March 5 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Check back with Tudum for future updates on Rousey vs. Carano as the card continues to take shape.