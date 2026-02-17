Liv Morgan Explains What She Really Meant By Recent Comments

Liv Morgan is offering further clarification after her recent comments about not caring what critics think sparked conversation online.

Earlier this month, Morgan was asked how she deals with criticism given her massive social media following. Her response — that unless someone is her boss, she doesn’t really care what they have to say — quickly circulated and drew mixed reactions.

Now, she’s elaborating on what she meant.

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Morgan stressed that her remarks were aimed strictly at online criticism and not at the WWE audience as a whole.

“That’s not to say that I don’t care about my supporters or the people that watch the product,” Morgan said. “But pertaining to online criticism, yeah, I do not care. I don’t care about what you have to say. I care about, obviously, what Triple H thinks, my boss. My producers. My peers involved. And whomever I’m seeking guidance for or advice for after the fact. And that could be various people, or no one.”

She made it clear that the opinions she prioritizes are those directly tied to her work and growth inside WWE.

Morgan then used a simple analogy to explain her perspective on public reaction and differing tastes.

“But, yeah, I just feel like — what is that saying? It could be the yummiest, juiciest, most delicious peach in the world, but there’s still someone that doesn’t like peaches. And that’s okay. I don’t care not out of disrespect, I just don’t care just because I understand that not everyone’s going to like everything. So I’m okay with that.”

For Morgan, it’s less about ignoring fans and more about accepting that universal approval simply doesn’t exist — especially in today’s social media landscape.

Watch the complete Battleground Podcast interview with Liv Morgan via the YouTube player embedded below.