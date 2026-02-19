Trish Stratus Teases WWE Return

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE has announced that its first-ever premium live event in Italy will be called WWE Clash.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

Additionally, WWE confirmed on its Instagram account that this event will be part of the company’s 2026 European Summer Tour.

The announcement has particularly caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer and former Women’s Champion Trish Stratus, who commented on the news and hinted at a potential in-ring return.

Stratus wrote, “No but why do I suddenly feel like dusting off this ring rust.”

Stratus last competed for WWE in July of last year during the WWE Evolution event, where she challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton emerged victorious in that match. It is uncertain if Stratus will return to action during the upcoming European Summer Tour or at WWE Clash in Italy.