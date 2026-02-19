AJ Styles Visits WWE Performance Center Ahead Of RAW Tribute

Recently retired WWE legend AJ Styles visited the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, February 18th.

Details about Styles’ visit, including the purpose of his trip, have not been disclosed. This visit comes ahead of a special tribute to Styles scheduled for next week’s episode of RAW.

Next week’s episode of RAW will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, which is near Styles’ hometown of Gainesville.

It was previously reported by F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez that talents from SmackDown are being flown to Atlanta for the tribute show, meaning wrestlers from both brands will be in attendance.

Styles’ career appeared to end last month at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE when he lost to GUNTHER via submission.

He passed out in a sleeper hold, resulting in a referee stoppage. Styles’ retirement comes ten years after he made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016. However, during his farewell, he began to take off his gloves only to put them back on again, celebrating with the fans one last time before leaving.

This has led to speculation that his in-ring career might not be over just yet.