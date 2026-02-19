Bianca Belair Provides Update After Broken Knuckle Surgery

Bianca Belair has shared a health update following her extended absence from in-ring competition after WrestleMania 41.

At WrestleMania 41, Iyo Sky successfully retained the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Belair and Rhea Ripley. Following the bout, Belair was sidelined due to a broken knuckle, though she later appeared as a guest referee at WWE Evolution.

Belair underwent surgery on her finger this month and addressed fans in a statement posted to Instagram.

“10 months post injury, 8 months of rehab, 5 Dr’s Later… And we are FINALLY here. Now I can finally start to put this behind me. Thank you so much Dr. Desai for hearing me and fixing me!

Fingers and JOINTS are complicated, frustrating, confusing, essential… if you don’t get it… consider yourself lucky and I hope you never have to find out. Maybe one day I’ll go into detail but it’s a lot.

Thank you to those who have sent so much love my way and continue to.”

Belair’s timeline reveals the injury has been an ongoing issue for nearly a year, requiring extensive rehabilitation and multiple medical consultations before surgery was ultimately performed. While there is no official word on her in-ring return date, her message suggests relief that the situation has finally been addressed.

Fans will now be watching closely to see when “The EST” is medically cleared to resume full competition.