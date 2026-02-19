Seth Rollins Explains Why He Didn’t Press Charges After WWE RAW Fan Attack

Seth Rollins has opened up about why he chose not to press charges after being attacked by a fan during the November 22, 2021 episode of WWE RAW.

The incident occurred when a fan jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins on live television. Speaking to Club Shay Shay, Rollins explained that his decision not to pursue legal action was based on what he later learned about the situation.

“That guy, from my understanding, was catfished by somebody pretending to be me. He was not — I don’t want to be rude — but he was not all there. There was something off about him.

For me, it felt like the wrong thing to do to try to get him incarcerated in any way. He wasn’t a person who had the means to pay a big fine and go through a whole legal process. I asked the judicial system that contacted me, ‘Could we please look into getting this guy some help?’”

Rollins acknowledged how dangerous the situation could have been, noting how fortunate he was that the fan did not have a weapon.

“I’m lucky that he didn’t bring anything to be particularly violent with. That’s something that’s very scary in situations like that. But thankfully, we got on the other side of it, and you’re able to look at it in its totality and say, ‘Okay, what’s the best course of action here?’ And it’s probably to try to help this guy, if we can do that.”

Although Rollins said he was unable to follow up on what ultimately happened with the individual, he remains confident in his decision.

“I wasn’t able to follow up, so I don’t know what happened. But what I do know is that I chose not to press charges for that reason. It didn’t seem to me that that was going to solve the problem.”

The moment was one of the more shocking real-life incidents to occur during a WWE broadcast in recent years, but Rollins’ response reflects a perspective focused more on understanding and assistance rather than punishment.