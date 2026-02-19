ESPN To Air Condensed 2026 Royal Rumble This Sunday

WWE programming is heading to the main ESPN cable channel this weekend in a notable crossover moment.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, ESPN will air a condensed version of the 2026 Royal Rumble this Sunday, February 22. The move is reportedly part of a broader promotional strategy to spotlight upcoming WWE Premium Live Events while also giving ESPN an opportunity to gauge viewership metrics for an over-the-air presentation of the product.

The 2026 Royal Rumble originally streamed live on ESPN Unlimited on January 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Under the current domestic rights agreement, all WWE Premium Live Events air exclusively on the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform in the United States. This weekend’s broadcast marks a rare instance of a full WWE event being repackaged for ESPN’s primary cable channel.

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan winning their respective Royal Rumble matches, earning championship opportunities at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. The event also featured the WWE debut of Royce Keys (formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW), AJ Styles’ retirement match, and Drew McIntyre successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn.

The growing collaboration between ESPN and TKO Group Holdings — the parent company of WWE and UFC — has reportedly strengthened cross-promotional efforts between the brands. The 2026 Royal Rumble is said to have generated the highest domestic viewership in the event’s history.

Current plans call for a two-hour broadcast window that will showcase key moments, major eliminations, and decisive finishes from the nearly four-hour event. The timing also serves as a direct promotional push for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event scheduled for February 28 in Chicago.