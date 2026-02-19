John Cena Says WWE Is In A Major Transition Period

John Cena believes WWE is entering one of the most significant transitional periods in its modern history.

Speaking to The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Cena reflected on the recent influx of new talent to the main roster, including Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi, Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, and Trick Williams, along with recent additions like Royce Keys and Matt Cardona. According to Cena, the shift reminds him of a pivotal moment from two decades ago.

“Gosh, we have called up a whole bunch of new superstars. The program is going through a transformation I haven’t seen since WrestleMania 20, at Madison Square Garden, and then WrestleMania goes Hollywood a year later. I think we’re in a period of transition like that, pouring the foundations for the next 15-20 years for the WWE,” Cena said.

Cena referenced WrestleMania 20 at Madison Square Garden and the following year’s WrestleMania 21 — often dubbed “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” — as the beginning of a major generational shift. That era ushered in the rise of stars like Batista, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Cena himself during the “Ruthless Aggression” period.

Cena officially retired from in-ring competition in December 2025 after facing GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event, choosing not to conclude his career at WrestleMania. At the time, he explained the strategic reasoning behind stepping away in December, aiming to help boost company business during what has historically been a slower fourth quarter.

While no longer active inside the ring, Cena continues to maintain ties with WWE as he focuses on his expanding Hollywood career. From his perspective, the current wave of talent being integrated into Raw and SmackDown could become the next generation of pillars, much like his own class did in the mid-2000s.

If Cena’s comparison holds true, the company may be laying the groundwork for another long-term era built around fresh main event players poised to define WWE for the next two decades.