Seth Rollins Comments On Why Ronda Rousey Didn’t Stick Around In WWE

Seth Rollins recently addressed Ronda Rousey’s WWE tenure and why he wasn’t surprised that she didn’t stick around long-term.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Rollins explained that Rousey was placed in a uniquely demanding position during her initial run with WWE, particularly before the COVID-19 pandemic altered the schedule.

“No, not at all. It’s hard. It’s really hard. And what they were asking Ronda to do was very difficult. The schedule was still crazy at that time — this is pre-Covid. She comes in, 2018, ’17, something like that.”

Rollins noted that while Rousey’s early matches were heavily curated and rehearsed, that approach is not representative of the full wrestling grind.

“At first, it’s very easy. And I don’t mean this in a negative way, but everything’s curated for her. So everything’s choreographed, and she has one match every six months or something like that, and it gets well rehearsed. That’s fun. You get to do wrestling that way, and that can be really fun, and that can be addicting for people. But that’s not really what wrestling is.”

He contrasted her path with his own rise through the ranks, emphasizing that most performers develop through years of frequent matches.

“Wrestling is a bit of a grind. It used to be five times a week, and you have to do that. That’s how you learn your craft. But if you’re not used to that and you’re coming in — and it’s not Ronda’s fault — you’re coming in and that’s how you’re presented, and then you have to work backwards. You have to work opposite of the way I did, where I came up doing all that, and then I got to do the fun stuff at the end.

That’s easier because now it’s like, ‘Oh wow, wait, you’re telling me I only have to wrestle 50 times a year? I used to do 250. This is nothing.’”

Rollins acknowledged that Rousey also had priorities outside of wrestling, particularly motherhood, which added another layer of difficulty to maintaining a full-time WWE schedule.

“When you go the other way, that’s a really hard thing to do. And she had other aspirations. She wanted to be a mom, and it’s really hard to be a mom and do our gig, especially when you want to have multiple kids. Kudos to her — she traveled with her oldest daughter a lot, the same way my wife and I did with our daughter. That’s a really difficult thing to do.

And if you’re not having fun and you don’t love it, it doesn’t surprise me that she was like, ‘I need to get away from this.’ Not to say she won’t come back and give it another go, because she does have a talent for it. But it doesn’t surprise me.”

Rollins’ comments frame Rousey’s departure less as a failure and more as a reflection of how demanding the WWE lifestyle can be — especially for someone balancing elite-level performance with family life.