Cody Rhodes Gets Emotional Thanking Rey Mysterio For Changing His Career

Cody Rhodes became emotional while thanking Rey Mysterio for what he described as a life-changing opportunity early in his WWE career.

During an episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes reflected on the period following the breakup of Legacy in 2010, when Randy Orton, Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase went their separate ways. At the time, Rhodes transitioned into his “Dashing” persona, but admitted that momentum was far from guaranteed.

In early 2011, Rhodes entered a feud with Mysterio that culminated in a singles match at WrestleMania 27 — his first one-on-one match at WrestleMania. According to Rhodes, that opportunity only happened because Mysterio personally chose him as his opponent.

“I was a fan, so I know what you did. Know what you continue to do, but you changed my life. I don’t get anywhere, dude. I had nothing coming my way. I’d lost Teddy and Randy. I wasn’t the one who was supposed to go. It wasn’t a knock on me, I just wasn’t the one who was supposed to go….I got to experience things at a different level and play ball at a higher level, and I would have never gotten out of the blocks. I would have never had anything,” an emotional Rhodes said.

Rhodes visibly fought back tears as he described that WrestleMania opportunity as a foundational turning point in his career. Without Mysterio advocating for him behind the scenes, he believes his trajectory could have looked very different.

“I would’ve never had anything. I’m sure there’s someone in your career who had a moment with you where maybe you felt the same. But for me, it is legitimately a core moment. Nothing happens without me walking into that building and you being like, ‘You wanna go in?’ And the rest was history for me. And of course, there’s a myriad of highs and lows, but I would have never had a high. So I have to thank you,” Rhodes added.

Rhodes has previously described his 2022 return to WWE as a massive gamble, but he credits that early endorsement from Mysterio as the catalyst that allowed him to eventually rise to the top of the industry.

Now, the “American Nightmare” is back in pursuit of championship gold. After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in January 2026, Rhodes has qualified for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match on February 28. The winner will challenge McIntyre for the title at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, potentially setting the stage for another defining chapter in Rhodes’ career.