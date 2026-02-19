Tony Khan Opens Up About Working With His Father Shahid Khan

In an interview with talkSPORT at Super Bowl Radio Row in San Francisco, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed his experience working with his father, Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC.

Tony Khan said, “It’s very enjoyable. I like working with him, and I’m very blessed to be able to spend this much time with him and to work in businesses that I really love, and I’ve learned so much from him before I was working, when I was in school, when I was growing up, and now as an adult and working professionally with him. It’s a blessing, and I still learn so much from him every day, and I think he ran a great process for the Jaguars to get Liam Cohen, James Gladstone, to bring Tony Boselli into the front office, and what we’ve been able to build as a group this past year. And I’m very excited about the results at Fulham. I think we’ve been able to do great things. I’ve really enjoyed the work there, especially what we’ve done in the past decade and in recent years, these past five years in particular, to be able to really to do something that means a lot and to continue to do it and and to build the team and and to have some success and sustainability in the Premier League, it means so much and I care about it so much. So that the results and what’s happening at Fulham and dad’s project that has bore incredible fruit with the Riverside stand and the development there.”

On what his father has built with Fulham FC and Craven Cottage:

“That was a dream, and he’s built something that will truly stand the test of time. He’s taken a timeless property and a timeless place and something that has so much beautiful magic with Craven Cottage and he’s added something incredible that I really believe in with Fulham Pier and the Riverside stand and I care so much about the football and the results of the football, I’ve never been the person who has the most sight on building out the stadium. and the ticketing revenue and things like that. And my dad’s had uh a great vision to build Craven Cottage, and I do think what he’s built there is beautiful, and the results of the football. I’m so happy to have the team with sustainability in the Premier League. It’s really exciting, and we have everything to play for ahead. And for AEW, like you know, to have you somebody who’s been watching it from the beginning, say you think it’s the best it’s been, and to have a lot of people tell me that, and to have this great run of recent viewership, it’s really fantastic to see, and I’m so happy. for the wrestlers and everybody who works in AEW and the fans.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

