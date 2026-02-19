AEW Grand Slam: Australia Viewership And Rating Report For 2/14/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia special, which aired in the Collision timeslot on TNT, averaged 561,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a significant increase of 44.59% from the previous week’s viewership of 388,000 and a 42.86% increase from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic.

The rating for the 18-49 demographic was the highest for the show since the October 15 episode, which was part of a three-hour block on Wednesday with Dynamite. That particular hour-long Collision episode had a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic. The last Saturday episode to achieve a rating of 0.10 was on July 5, 2025. In terms of viewership, this episode was the highest since the April 26, 2025, episode, which had 707,000 viewers.

For further comparison, AEW Grand Slam: Australia in 2025 had a rating of 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic and 502,000 viewers. This year’s iteration showed a significant decline in the key demographic but an increase in total viewers. As always, none of these figures account for HBO Max viewership.

AEW Collision is currently averaging a rating of 0.050 in the key 18-49 demographic and 354,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.10 and 337,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Brody King.