AEW Announces New Match For Tonight’s Dynamite In Sacramento

A new addition to the lineup has been announced for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling show.

Heading into tonight’s AEW Dynamite in “The Golden State,” AEW has confirmed the addition of Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis in singles action.

Also advertised for the February 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Sacramento, CA. is:

* MJF and Hangman Adam Page Face-to-Face

* Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Megan Bayne vs. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa

* The Brawling Birds Debut

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.