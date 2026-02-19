Backstage News On Kenny Omega’s AEW Schedule

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland faced Kenny Omega in the main event singles match.

Strickland emerged victorious, but he attacked Omega after the match by hanging him over the ropes with a chain. He then executed a Vertebreaker through the announce desk and told the camera that he needed this moment as the show came to a close.

According to Fightful Select, the match was scheduled for Dynamite due to Omega’s upcoming scheduling conflicts, which he had communicated to AEW several months ago. The match was therefore included in last night’s show.

Sources indicate Omega could appear at Revolution; however, as of now, he is not scheduled to compete at the pay-per-view event.

AEW Revolution 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on pay-per-view.