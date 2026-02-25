WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 2/20/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Syfy drew an average of 1.113 million viewers and a rating of 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 6.81% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.042 million and an 11.54% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.26 in the same demographic. While SmackDown’s numbers on Syfy have decreased compared to earlier weeks, they still outperform many ratings from January. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic and total audience was lower than the February 6 episode, which had a rating of 0.35 in the same demographic but tied with the previous week’s rating of 0.29. Aside from last week, this viewership figure is the lowest since the January 23 episode, which had 943,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.270 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.119 million viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same time period in 2025, it averaged a rating of 0.455 in the key demographic and 1.508 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by “The Viper” Randy Orton taking on Aleister Black in a singles match.