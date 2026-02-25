Ulka Sasaki Quietly Debuts In WWE NXT

Pro Wrestling NOAH star Ulka Sasaki made his NXT debut on Tuesday night in a match that took place before the show.

He faced NXT star and former TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a singles match.

This news comes after it was announced over the weekend that Sasaki is headed to WWE NXT for an excursion and is currently training at the WWE Performance Center.

Sasaki, whose real name is Yuta Sasaki, is a former UFC fighter who competed in the promotion from 2014 to 2018. Afterward, he joined Rizin FF and has a professional MMA record of 24 wins, 10 losses, and 2 draws.

Sasaki made his professional wrestling debut for NOAH on January 2, 2024, at the event “NOAH The New Year,” where he lost to Takashi Sugiura. He is a former GHC National Champion in NOAH, holding the title from July to September 2024. Additionally, he had a run with the GHC Tag Team Championships, teaming with Kenoh for a reign that lasted from May to June 2025.

There is no word yet on when or if Sasaki will debut on WWE NXT television, but updates will be provided as they become available.