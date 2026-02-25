Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In this episode, Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against ZARIA.

Additionally, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, along with Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), will face The Vanity Project, consisting of WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

Furthermore, “Absolute” Ricky Saints will host the Absolute Experience, and The Culling’s WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame will have a face-to-face meeting with Tatum Paxley.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

