WWE 2K26 To Feature Complex Clothing Inside The Game

Complex recently announced on Instagram that it has formed an exclusive partnership with WWE for the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game.

The announcement mentioned that this collaboration will feature shirts and other stylish apparel from Complex, which players can find in the game.

The announcement reads, “An exclusive partnership between @wwe, Complex, and @wwegames will now feature Complex shirts and apparel in the actual WWE 2K game 👀 Shop the shirts in the game and out of the game on @complexshop.”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk announced a partnership and showcased one of the shirts that will be available in the game.

Punk said, “Hey, everybody, this is WWE Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and I’m pleased to announce to all of you a huge partnership between Complex and WWE 2K26. Inside the game, WWE 2K26, you will see all sorts of cool, complex apparel, along with a lot of other content in the near future.”

The standard edition of the game will launch on Friday, March 13, while the Monday Night War and King of Kings versions will be available in early access a week earlier, on Friday, March 6.

