Three Titles Change Hands On Chaotic WWE NXT Episode

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT was a newsworthy edition from start to finish, as three championships changed hands in a chaotic night that reshaped the brand’s title picture.

Swipe Right Capture NXT Tag Team Gold

The show opened with a Tag Team Championship clash as The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) challenged Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars of DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

What unfolded was pure chaos.

Late in the match, Jackson Drake slipped Baylor’s hand onto the ropes to break up a pinfall attempt. Cutler James and Dion Lennox stormed the ringside area, while Griffin entered the fray as officials scrambled to restore order. Amid the bedlam, Tony D’Angelo — still seeking revenge after DarkState dismantled the D’Angelo Family — emerged from the crowd and chokeslammed Shugars onto the apron.

With DarkState in disarray, Baylor capitalized and scored the pinfall to secure the victory.

The win marks Swipe Right’s first reign as NXT Tag Team Champions since arriving on the NXT roster in January. DarkState’s reign ends at 123 days after capturing the titles from The Hardys at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25, 2025.

A SHOCKER 😱 Off the assist from @TonyDangeloWWE, The Vanity Project are the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/zI05GtsF2Q — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026

Elio LeFleur Wins Men’s Speed Championship

Later in the night, Jasper Troy defended the WWE Men’s Speed Championship in a triple threat match against Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight.

The match stemmed from last week’s confrontation, where Troy interrupted the Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament finals and attacked both challengers. Due to the triple threat format, the usual five-minute time limit was extended to seven minutes.

The finish saw LeFleur escape Troy’s Razor’s Edge and fire back with a thrust kick and crucifix bomb. Knight followed with a moonsault, but before he could secure the win, LeFleur slipped into position and pinned Knight to capture the championship.

This marks LeFleur’s first title win in WWE. He made his NXT debut on January 20 in a North American Championship match against Ethan Page. Troy’s reign ends at 106 days after winning the title from El Grande Americano on the November 11, 2025 episode of NXT.

ANOTHER TITLE CHANGE 🤯@ElioLeFleurWWE is the NEW Men's Speed Champion! pic.twitter.com/MU4E3TEPMz — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026

Myles Borne Wins North American Championship In Chaotic Main Event

The main event delivered another major shake-up as Myles Borne defeated Ethan Page to win the NXT North American Championship.

The closing moments were filled with interference and wild brawling. The Vanity Project attempted to assist Page, but Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger neutralized them, sending the chaos backstage. Ricky Saints appeared next, only for Joe Hendry to drag him off the top rope and ignite another fight, which resulted in an exposed turnbuckle.

Page attempted to take advantage, but Borne countered by launching him head-first into the exposed buckle before delivering his finishing move, “Borne Again,” to secure the victory in just under 14 minutes.

The victory marks Borne’s first championship win in NXT and ends Page’s impressive 273-day reign. With that total, Page ties Oba Femi’s recognized record of 272 days as the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in history. Page originally won the title from Ricky Saints on May 27, 2025.

DREAM REALIZED 🏆@mylesborne_wwe ends the historic reign of Ethan Page and is the NEW NXT North American Champion! pic.twitter.com/3JvqISaPjE — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2026

Three title changes. Multiple rivalries escalating. And several new champions crowned.

WWE NXT delivered one of its most eventful episodes of 2026 — and the fallout is sure to reshape the landscape moving forward.