WWE NXT Results – February 24, 2026

WWE NXT Results 2/24/26

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: DarkState (c) vs. The Vanity Project (w/ Jackson Drake)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Osiris Griffin and Ricky Smokes opened with Griffin bullying Smokes around the ring with pure power, shrugging off aerial attempts and turning Vanity Project’s speed into punishment. DarkState settled in quickly—Griffin and Saquon Shugars tagging in and out, blasting Smokes in the corner, and stacking combinations like the sidewalk slam/diving leg drop.

Vanity Project survived by targeting timing and seams: throat thrusts, quick tags, and constant cheap shots behind the referee’s view. Baylor and Smokes slowed Shugars with stomps, chin locks, and tandem bursts—corner spears, big boots, and a dropkick/spinebuster combo that nearly stole it after Smokes knocked Griffin off the apron.

DarkState roared back when Griffin finally got the hot tag—running shoulder tackles, strikes, and a chokeslam—before a blind tag and slick assisted trip/jackknife sequence almost finished the champs. DarkState regained control and hit The Doomsday Missile Dropkick, but Jackson Drake saved Baylor by placing his foot on the rope.

Then the match detonated. Dion Lennox and Cutler James caused chaos at ringside. Griffin wiped Drake out with a crossbody on the floor—only for Tony D’Angelo to appear and nail Shugars with The Forget About It on the apron. D’Angelo rolled Baylor back in, and Vanity Project capitalized immediately, stealing the pin. Tony vanished through the crowd as quickly as he arrived.

Winners: NEW WWE NXT Tag Team Champions — The Vanity Project via Pinfall

Backstage: Myles Borne Interview

Myles called this the biggest match of his life and said he forced Ethan Page to finally give him his shot. He framed it as a lifetime of proving doubters wrong—making it to WWE, making a D1 football team with no experience, and refusing to be reduced to “the deaf kid.” Tonight, he said, he becomes the new North American Champion.

Second Match: Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy

Legacy came out firing with dropkicks, haymakers, and slick apron offense—enzuigiri, a baseball slide, and momentum that had Carver reeling early. But Carver stopped a suicide dive with a forearm smash and took over with brutal control: apron face-planting, repeated kicks, choking with the boot, and methodically breaking Legacy down.

Legacy fought back hard—ring-post damage, a springboard 450 for a near-fall, missile dropkick, and a slice bread attempt—but Carver crushed the rally. He drilled Legacy with The Pounce and finished with a Modified Powerslam.

Winner: Keanu Carver via Pinfall

Women’s Locker Room / Pull-Apart

WrenQCC gloated over ZaRuca drama, teased Wren’s upcoming Women’s Speed Tournament match (vs. Nikkita Lyons), and Kelani Jordan bragged about making Lola Vice tap last week. Lola stormed in and teep-kicked Kelani into lockers, sparking a pull-apart brawl.

Third Match: Jasper Troy (c) vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight

WWE Speed Championship Triple Threat Match

Troy tried to bulldoze both men from the jump—slam dunking bodies and tossing people into each other—but LeFleur and Knight used speed and teamwork-by-necessity to neutralize the big man, blasting him into the apron and steps.

The match became a constant rhythm of big-man resets and high-speed counter bursts: LeFleur’s rolling elbow and avalanche twisting suplex, Knight’s aerial near-falls, Troy powerbombing LeFleur into Knight, and multiple clutch breakups. Knight landed a moonsault; LeFleur answered with a headscissors driver; Troy looked ready to smash everyone with power—until the final scramble hit.

Knight connected with a moonsault and had bodies down, but LeFleur slid in at the perfect moment, hooked Troy’s leg, and stole the deciding fall.

Winner: NEW WWE Speed Champion — Elio LeFleur via Pinfall

Backstage: Saints / Page / Vanity Project

Ricky Saints bragged about his “Wildcards” appearance, Page brushed off his injured ankle, and Vanity Project celebrated following Page’s advice. Saints promised he’d become a two-time NXT Champion at Vengeance Day—while Page focused on staying the longest-reigning North American Champion.

NXT Chronicle: Joe Hendry (Part One)

Hendry detailed his “lifetime climb,” from growing up in Edinburgh, Scotland, to juggling judo, theater, and music; earning a business/marketing master’s; and finally choosing wrestling on New Year’s Eve 2013. He talked training in Glasgow, meeting Robbie Brookside, and getting an early WWE tryout—before admitting he wasn’t ready then. He added amateur wrestling later and credited his judo base for winning two British Championship gold medals, while using music and parody to build buzz, even as the world shut down. Hendry said he reinvented, bulked up, used his savings to buy a visa, and pushed into TNA—finally believing in himself.

(Also shown: Damian Priest “NXT Origins” vignette; DarkState furious backstage.)

NXT Vengeance Day Made Official

Lola Vice demanded an NXT Underground Match with Kelani Jordan. Robert Stone made it official for Vengeance Day.

Fourth Match: Jacy Jayne (c) (w/ Fatal Influence) vs. Sol Ruca (w/ Zaria)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

This ended before it ever began.

During in-ring introductions, Zaria speared Sol Ruca, then hit The F5 and walked out on her. Jacy demanded the bell. Sol tried to fight anyway, but Jayne immediately crushed her with The Rolling Encore for a quick pin. Afterward, Zaria returned to drag Sol out and hit another F5 onto the announce table.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion — Jacy Jayne via Pinfall

Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame Segment

Tatum poured out a raw promo about spending her life twisting herself into knots to be loved, only to finally feel real acceptance from the fans. She promised that when she wins the Women’s North American Title at Vengeance Day, it won’t just be hers—it’ll be “ours.” She begged Izzi for one last conversation. Izzi cut her down: even her dreams aren’t enough, because she’ll never be enough. They nearly brawled in the crowd until Blake Monroe’s entrance interrupted.

Fifth Match: Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail

Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Match

A fast, chaotic sprint. Thea Hail brought instant pressure—lou thesz press, ground-and-pound, small slam, superkick, and constant hair-pulling aggression. Monroe had moments of control with counters and a neckbreaker, but the finish came from outside interference: Jaida Parker blasted Monroe with The Hypnotic behind the referee’s back, rolled her in, and Hail landed The Running Blockbuster to win.

Winner: Thea Hail via Pinfall

NXT Chronicle: Joe Hendry (Part Two)

Hendry described arriving in TNA as starting over, building title momentum, and watching his song blow up—learning how to chart through YouTube research until it hit number one. He said his first NXT appearance became the most-viewed wrestling clip on X that year, then he won the TNA World Title, worked the Royal Rumble, appeared at WrestleMania, and ultimately felt “all roads lead to NXT.” Hendry closed by reaffirming: he knows who he is—NXT Champion—and he believes in Joe Hendry.

Sixth Match: Kale Dixon (w/ Andre Chase) vs. Uriah Connors (w/ The Birthright)

A competitive, back-and-forth match with Dixon controlling stretches through crisp strikes and aerial risk (fosbury flop, corkscrew splash), while Connors survived and countered key dives. Connors finally stole it after Dixon missed a moonsault, landing The Flying Busaiku Knee to seal the win.

Winner: Uriah Connors via Pinfall

Fatal Influence confronted Zaria; Stone later confirmed Jacy Jayne vs. Zaria for the Women’s Title next week (since Jacy accepted).

Izzi Dame agreed to a face-to-face with Tatum Paxley next week, warning that if Tatum gets physical, the Vengeance Day title match could be called off.

Ricky Saints and Vanity Project mocked Hendry’s Chronicle; chaos broke out with Hank & Tank and Shiloh Hill (with Shiloh carrying a steering wheel).

A video package aired on the Ethan Page/Myles Borne rivalry.

Seventh Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Myles Borne

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

Borne’s strategy was clear: destroy Page’s ankle/knee, the same limb Page had been selling. He hammered Page with takedowns, DDTs to the knee, stomps to the ankle, and a steady grind that kept Page from getting his footing. Page survived by turning everything violent—announce-table drops, step shots, rear chin locks, and punishing neck attacks—trying to drag Borne into deep waters.

The match escalated into a war of counters and near-falls: Page hit Ego’s Edge for two. Borne answered with Borne Again, only for the referee to get pulled into ringside chaos. Jackson Drake blasted Borne with the WWE EVOLVE Championship, and Page nearly stole it—but Borne refused to die.

With the building descending into pure anarchy (Vanity Project brawling with Hank & Tank and Shiloh, Saints trying to expose turnbuckles, Hendry yanking Saints away), Page removed the top turnbuckle pad and tried to land Twisted Grin. Borne escaped, then drove Page face-first into the exposed steel and hit The Borne Again to finally put the mountain down.

Borne celebrated with his mother in the crowd as the show ended.

Winner: NEW WWE NXT North American Champion — Myles Borne via Pinfall