Viewership Numbers For February 16th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on February 16th had an average of 2.7 million viewers globally, based on a total of 4.9 million hours watched. This marks a decrease of 6.9% compared to the previous episode from February 9th, which garnered 2.9 million global viewers.

In terms of rankings, the February 16th episode placed 9th globally and 7th in the U.S. For comparison, the episode from February 9th ranked 7th on a global scale.

The February 16th episode was headlined by “The Ring General” GUNTHER, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and Dominik Mysterio, who is both the AAA Mega Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion. They faced off in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match.