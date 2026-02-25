Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The event is set to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The matches scheduled include “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion, defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.

Additionally, “The Ring General” GUNTHER will face Dragon Lee in a singles match, and Roman Reigns, “The OTC,” will make his return.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.