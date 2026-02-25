Oba Femi Addresses Potential Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE star Oba Femi spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar in a match.

Femi said, “What’s the tea? I mean, it’s it’s highly requested right now. The demand is here, the demand is here. All we have to do is put it out there. So, hopefully it happens. Even if it’s not this year, when it does happen we know it’s going to be phenomenal.”

On what it would mean to him to face Lesnar:

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s going to be his last one. I don’t know how much he has left in the tank, but I know he has one more for Oba Femi for sure. It’s going to mean a lot to me. I grew up watching him. Yeah, I wouldn’t call him like a role model of mine or anything like that, but he’s a very big inspiration behind my character. But yeah, Brock means a lot to the industry, and it is going to mean a lot to me when I get to face him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)