CM Punk Says You Can’t Avoid Being Political

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, CM Punk offered a candid take on self-expression, politics, and public scrutiny during an interview with Rock 955’s The Morning Mosh Pit.

When asked how someone can balance ego and articulation in a climate where people are often afraid to speak up, Punk admitted the question wasn’t an easy one to answer.

“Oh God, I don’t know how to answer that.”

He then shifted into a broader reflection on the current cultural climate.

“Especially in the climate we’re in now where everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be political.’ And I really feel like everything’s political. You make your choices—especially with your dollar—and it’s hard to escape everything.”

Punk explained that his guiding principle is simple:

“My deal is, I try to do no harm. But ultimately, if you try to censor yourself, if you try to bite your tongue, you’re going to wind up pissing somebody off anyway. You’re always going to piss somebody off.”

He referenced the broader conversation around athletes visiting the White House, noting the contradiction he sees in claims of neutrality.

“A lot of them are saying, ‘Oh, don’t be political,’ and then they’re showing up at the White House. Well, guess what? You are being political.

Everyone always says ‘don’t be political’ until it’s their politics, and then they’re rooting for it.

And we’re all guilty of that.”

Punk’s comments reflect his long-standing reputation for blunt honesty — whether addressing wrestling, locker room culture, or wider social issues.

With a World Heavyweight Championship defense looming, Punk once again showed that he’s just as willing to engage in uncomfortable conversations outside the ring as he is inside it.