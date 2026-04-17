Report: Danhausen’s WrestleMania 42 Plans May Include Unique Segment

WWE star Danhausen made his debut with the company at the 2026 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE) this past February. He was revealed as the person inside the mystery crate featured in weekly programming leading up to the event. Shortly after that, Danhausen made his RAW debut, where he presented his list of demands to General Manager Adam Pearce, which included a request for a blimp.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE is likely to fulfill Danhausen’s request at WrestleMania 42. JoeyVotes noted that WWE is planning to have the Goodyear Blimp floating over Allegiant Stadium, and Danhausen is expected to be associated with this concept.

As reported by PWMania.com, Danhausen is also likely to be featured in a segment during The Show of Shows. WrestleVotes on Fightful Select indicated that there have been internal discussions about involving WrestleMania 42 host and 17-time World Champion John Cena in this segment.

Danhausen notably requested that Pearce let him speak to Cena when the RAW General Manager was on the phone discussing Cena’s role hosting WrestleMania this past Monday night. Pearce informed Danhausen that he could meet Cena in person in Las Vegas.