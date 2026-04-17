The Rock Speaks At Film Event Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Weekend

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the annual exhibitors’ trade show, where studios promote and showcase their upcoming films to theater chains and audiences. In a video that surfaced from the event, The Rock was present to promote the live-action adaptation of “Moana.”

During his presentation, he discussed his daughters and emphasized the importance of having strong female lead characters. Additionally, The Rock revealed that he was heading home to celebrate his youngest daughter’s birthday.

The Rock said, “Being a proud girl dad, three times. I have a daughter in her 20s, I have ten, I have eight and I have seven. My youngest is going to turn eight tomorrow. Happy birthday Tia, I know you’re going to see this. I love you. I’m coming home tonight.”

The Rock is not listed as a performer for WrestleMania 42, which will take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)