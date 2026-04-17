Backstage Favorites Emerge Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE will host its WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s event features 13 matches, with seven taking place on Saturday and six on Sunday.

A total of eight titles will be defended over the two nights, including four title matches scheduled for Sunday.

Sami Zayn will defend his newly won United States Championship against Trick Williams, and Penta will put his Intercontinental Title on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder Match against Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Je’Von Evans, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rusev.

Additionally, Jade Cargill will defend the Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley, while the main event on Sunday night will see CM Punk, the defending champion, face off against Roman Reigns, the winner of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, sources indicate that the current favorite to win the Intercontinental Title Ladder Match is defending champion Penta. Trick Williams and Roman Reigns are also viewed as favorites to win the United States and World Heavyweight Championships, respectively.

It is worth noting that while plans remain flexible until the day of the show, those familiar with the details believe these outcomes are the most likely.