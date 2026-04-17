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Seth Rollins Shares Shoulder Update Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

By
James Hetfield
-
Seth Rollins - Gunther
Seth Rollins - Gunther | WWE

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss several topics, including an update on his shoulder. Rollins mentioned that while he is not certain his shoulder is completely healed, it feels “great,” and he is in a strong enough condition to face off against The Career Killer.

Rollins said, “As for the shoulder, it feels great. I don’t know that it’s 100 percent, but maybe 80-90 percent. And I’ll tell you what, my 80-90 percent is pretty good. Good enough to get us in a position here where we’ve got a match at WrestleMania against GUNTHER.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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